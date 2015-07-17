PARIS, July 17 Zodiac Aerospace said
an explosion earlier this week at a U.S. factory had caused
significant damage but that only part of the facility had been
affected.
The French company added in a statement on Friday that it
was looking at whether it could restart production at different
parts of the site or at another location.
"The analysis of the consequences of this explosion on our
operations is going on," Zodiac said. "The facility has suffered
from important damages.
"The first assessment of the facility shows that only the
'prepreg' production line has been damaged," it said, referring
to a thin resin-soaked sheeting glued to either side of a
thicker honeycomb core to make rigid wall panels for lavatories,
galleys and other aircraft interior sections.
"The teams are assessing the options to restart the
production inside the preserved parts of the plant or in another
location."
The blast at the plant in Newport, Washington, on Tuesday
night fractured concrete pillars, blew out windows and caused a
floor to collapse, authorities said.
Zodiac added that the Newport plant's existing stocks should
enable it to supply the group's other sites in the short term.
