PARIS Nov 22 Zodiac Aerospace predicted a further rise in profitability for the current fiscal as it reported 2010/11 profits slightly ahead of ex

The family-controlled company, which supplies aircraft systems, evacuation chutes and seats for both Airbus and Boeing passenger jets,

Acquisitions helped boost Zodiac's sales 28 percent to 2.75 billion euros in the 12 months to end-August, Zodiac reported in September, with strength in cabins and aircraft systems driving overall sales up 17.3 percent on a like-for-like basis.

Zodiac bought German cabin interiors company Sell in 2010.

Analysts had on average expected full-year operating profit of 371 million euros, equating to an operating margin of 13.5 percent, and net profit of 237 million euros. Zodiac had itself forecast an operating margin of more than 13 percent.

The company's fiscal year runs from September to August.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Cyril Altmeyer)