PARIS Nov 22 A leading French aerospace supplier shrugged off worries about the global economy and expressed confidence on Tuesday that the industry would be able to keep up with planned production increases at Airbus and Boeing.

The world's leading planemakers are pushing airplane production to record levels to keep up with a backlog of demand from Asia and the Middle East, raising concerns over whether the hundreds of parts makers can keep up amid scarce financing.

"When we listen to our clients and to Airbus, and to a lesser extent Boeing, their main concern is whether the supply chain can support the increases in production rather than anything else," Zodiac Aerospace Chairman and Chief Executive Olivier Zarrouati said.

"The supply chain is able to support this growth because the big investments in most cases are not industrial ones ... but mainly a question of preparation and training," he told an analysts' briefing.

"The good news is the increase in production is not costly for us in terms of indusrial investment. In our view the supply chain will be able to accompany Airbus and Boeing in their production increases."

