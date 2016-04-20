(Recasts after results presentation, adds shares)
By Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer
PARIS, April 20 Zodiac Aerospace said
on Wednesday it had shortened average delays in aircraft seat
production to days rather than months, sending its shares higher
in a respite from factory congestion which disrupted airplane
deliveries.
The French aircraft interiors and systems manufacturer said
it was on track to get its seats business back to normal within
18 months and also reiterated a recently revised target of
roughly stable operating profit in its current financial year.
Shares in the company, which supplies Airbus and
Boeing among other planemakers, rose as much as 8 percent
on reassurances over seat production, buoyed by probable
short-covering as the company broke with a pattern of
disappointing updates, analysts said.
Chief Executive Olivier Zarrouati, under pressure over a
series of profit warnings, said the company was coming out of a
"crisis" that could not have been anticipated in a single
announcement and that management could complete the recovery.
Production setbacks have caused volatility in Zodiac's
shares and strained relations with jetmakers in the past year.
After the company's results presentation on Wednesday,
analysts said maintaining stable operating profit this fiscal
year would be a challenging task after operating profit more
than halved to 80.4 million euros ($91 mln) in the first half.
"The presentation was reassuring both in content and tone
but to deliver a near tripling of operating profit in the second
half still seems a little heroic," said Harry Breach, European
aerospace and defence analyst for Raymond James.
Zodiac said the rebound would be driven mainly by higher
volumes and, "to a lower extent", better cost control. It
declined to give forecasts for 2016/17.
The company last month abandoned a target of reaching an
operating margin of 10 percent this year.
It has been sharply criticised by executives from both
Airbus and Boeing over chronic delays in the production of
premier-class aircraft seats that have disrupted jet deliveries.
Zodiac said most capacity issues had been addressed but that
its own supply chain needed to be reinforced.
It said it was also overcoming delays in aircraft toilet
production that have held up some Airbus A350 deliveries.
The company said it may have to modify some 6,000 seats
currently in service as a result of discussions with the U.S.
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), adding this was not due
to an accident and that adequate time would be given for the
changes.
Runway Girl Network, a news service specialising in aircraft
interiors, reported the FAA was proposing to issue an
airworthiness directive for the removal of certain Zodiac seat
components after determining they may cause injury.
($1 = 0.8804 euros)
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Andrew
Callus and Susan Fenton)