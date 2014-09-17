PARIS, Sept 17 France's Zodiac said it
was resolving recent delays in the supply of aircraft galleys
and seating, and launched a new cabin configuration for the
Airbus A320 that allows extra galley space for airlines
using high-density layouts.
The company has put in place industrial measures to resolve
delayed deliveries of galleys and seats, but operating income
for 2013/14 will be affected by the cost, it said.
Current operating income should slightly increase excluding
dollar swings, but the operating margin will be dampened by just
under 1 percentage point as a result of the higher-than-expected
cost of the measures.
Zodiac's 2013/14 sales rose 7.2 percent to 4.17 billion
euros ($5.4 billion). They grew 7.6 percent on a like-for-like
basis, boosted by Aircraft Systems and AeroSafety Systems, the
company said. Full results are due on Nov. 25.
Zodiac and Airbus said the "Space-Flex v2" cabin
option would include a lavatory for persons with reduced
mobility. The cabin would hold the recently increased maximum
capacity of 189 seats, designed for low-cost carriers.
The new option is the latest move in competition between
planemakers to juggle the availability of more seats, designed
to support further growth in low-cost airlines, with galley
services that can support ancillary revenue for airlines.
Both Airbus and Boeing are looking at plans to
increase production of narrowbody models to around 50 aircraft a
month, depending on the health of their supply chains.
The latest Zodiac cabin scheme, which is being introduced by
Delta Air Lines, will be available for retrofit.
(1 US dollar = 0.7721 euro)
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)