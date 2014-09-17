PARIS, Sept 17 France's Zodiac said it was resolving recent delays in the supply of aircraft galleys and seating, and launched a new cabin configuration for the Airbus A320 that allows extra galley space for airlines using high-density layouts.

The company has put in place industrial measures to resolve delayed deliveries of galleys and seats, but operating income for 2013/14 will be affected by the cost, it said.

Current operating income should slightly increase excluding dollar swings, but the operating margin will be dampened by just under 1 percentage point as a result of the higher-than-expected cost of the measures.

Zodiac's 2013/14 sales rose 7.2 percent to 4.17 billion euros ($5.4 billion). They grew 7.6 percent on a like-for-like basis, boosted by Aircraft Systems and AeroSafety Systems, the company said. Full results are due on Nov. 25.

Zodiac and Airbus said the "Space-Flex v2" cabin option would include a lavatory for persons with reduced mobility. The cabin would hold the recently increased maximum capacity of 189 seats, designed for low-cost carriers.

The new option is the latest move in competition between planemakers to juggle the availability of more seats, designed to support further growth in low-cost airlines, with galley services that can support ancillary revenue for airlines.

Both Airbus and Boeing are looking at plans to increase production of narrowbody models to around 50 aircraft a month, depending on the health of their supply chains.

The latest Zodiac cabin scheme, which is being introduced by Delta Air Lines, will be available for retrofit. (1 US dollar = 0.7721 euro) (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)