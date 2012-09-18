PARIS, Sept 18 France's Zodiac Aerospace
said on Tuesday that revenues for the 2011-2012 fiscal
year grew 25 percent, beating forecasts, driven by acquisitions
and demand for its cabin interiors and other aircraft equipment.
The group also said that it expected full-year current
operating margin of 14 percent.
Zodiac reported fiscal-year sales of 3.438 billion euros
($4.49 billion), up 14.3 percent on a like-for-like basis from
the previous year.
This beat the 3.365 billion euros forecast in a Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S poll.
The company's three main divisions -- aerosafety, aircraft
systems and cabin interiors -- all posted strong growth. Zodiac
said that its full fiscal year results are likely to show that
its net financial debt to EBITDA ratio exceeded its prior target
of 1.6.
($1 = 0.7660 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Christian Plumb)