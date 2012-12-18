PARIS Dec 18 Zodiac Aerospace
forecast a rise in like-for-like sales for its current financial
year on Tuesday as it posted a 17 percent rise in first-quarter
revenue.
Quarterly revenue was 911 million euros ($1.2 billion),
Zodiac said in a statement, a rise of 6 percent excluding
acquisitions and at constant exchange rates.
"In today's context of traffic growth and the ramping up of
commercial aircraft programmes, the group expects another year
of organic growth in 2012/2013," Zodiac said.
($1 = 0.7568 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Tim Hepher)