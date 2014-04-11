April 11 Shares of Zoe's Kitchen Inc rose as much as 73 percent in their market debut, valuing the casual dining restaurant chain at more than $475 million.

Zoe's Kitchen raised about $87.5 million from the offering, after its initial public offering of 5.83 million shares was priced at the upper-end of the expected price range.

The company, which is backed by private equity firm Brentwood Associates, sold all the shares in the offering.

Zoe's shares opened at $25.65 and touched a high of $25.90 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

Jefferies and Piper Jaffray were lead underwriters to the offering. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)