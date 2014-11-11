(Adds details on stake, comment from Zoetis)

BOSTON Nov 11 Activist hedge fund manager William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Holdings has taken a new position in animal health company Zoetis Inc, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Ackman has taken the stake with Sachem Head Capital, another activist hedge fund run by Scott Ferguson, who previously worked for Ackman, one of the sources said.

Neither Ackman nor Ferguson was immediately available to comment.

The Wall Street Journal said Ackman's stake totals $2 billion. A spokeswoman for Ackman could not confirm that figure.

Ackman's $18 billion hedge fund is known for making large bets, and speculation that Pershing Square is in the market helped send Zoetis' stock price up 8.9 percent to $43.72.

A spokesman for Zoetis said the company received a call from Ackman indicating that his hedge fund has made an investment in the company. Zoetis declined to provide details of that conversation.

"We are preparing for our upcoming Investor Day on Tuesday, Nov. 18, and we look forward to sharing more details about the company's business model and growth strategies with the investment community at that time," Zoetis spokesman Bill Price said.