(Adds details on stake, comment from Zoetis)
BOSTON Nov 11 Activist hedge fund manager
William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Holdings has taken a
new position in animal health company Zoetis Inc, two
sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Ackman has taken the stake with Sachem Head Capital, another
activist hedge fund run by Scott Ferguson, who previously worked
for Ackman, one of the sources said.
Neither Ackman nor Ferguson was immediately available to
comment.
The Wall Street Journal said Ackman's stake totals $2
billion. A spokeswoman for Ackman could not confirm that figure.
Ackman's $18 billion hedge fund is known for making large
bets, and speculation that Pershing Square is in the market
helped send Zoetis' stock price up 8.9 percent to $43.72.
A spokesman for Zoetis said the company received a call from
Ackman indicating that his hedge fund has made an investment in
the company. Zoetis declined to provide details of that
conversation.
"We are preparing for our upcoming Investor Day on Tuesday,
Nov. 18, and we look forward to sharing more details about the
company's business model and growth strategies with the
investment community at that time," Zoetis spokesman Bill Price
said.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Ransdell Pierson; Editing
by Andrew Hay and Dan Grebler)