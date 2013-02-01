What's truly Italian? Food fight foils 'Made in Italy' plan
* 'Made in Italy' labelling project could be ditched - sources
Feb 1 Shares of Pfizer Inc's animal health subsidiary Zoetis Inc rose 21 percent in their New York Stock Exchange debut on Friday.
Shares opened at $31.50 after the Madison, New Jersey-based company raised $2.2 billion in the largest initial public offering from a U.S. firm since Facebook Inc.
Zoetis shares priced at $26, above their expected range of $22 to $25. (Reporting By Olivia Oran)
* 'Made in Italy' labelling project could be ditched - sources
By Chris Thomas June 2 Most Southeast Asian markets finished higher on Friday as investors were optimistic with upbeat U.S. manufacturing and employment data suggesting the world's largest economy was regaining speed. U.S. factory activity ticked up in May after slowing for two straight months and private employers stepped up hiring, which could prompt the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in June. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gain