Jan 17 Pfizer Inc's animal health unit Zoetis Inc said it expects to price its initial public offering of 86.1 million Class A shares between $22 and $25 per share.

The company also added 16 underwriters to the offering, including Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Citigroup and Credit Suisse. ()

Zoetis had filed an initial placeholder of up to $100 million with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in August.