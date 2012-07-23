BRIEF-Amazon Web Services announces that AWS Greengrass now available to all customers
* Amazon Web Services - Announced that AWS Greengrass is now available to all customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Expects Q2 rev $7.9 mln to $8.4 mln vs est $9.01 mln
* Shares down 13 pct after market
July 23 Zogenix Inc estimated second-quarter net revenue below market expectations, sending its shares down 13 percent after the bell.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it expects revenue to be in the range of $7.9 million to $8.4 million for the second quarter.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Zogenix also said it did not receive any contract revenue for the second quarter due to the termination of a co-promotion agreement for its acute migraine treatment with the U.S. subsidiary of Astellas Pharma.
The company earned contract revenue of $8.5 million in the first quarter of 2012 including milestone payments from Astellas. It received contract revenue of $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2011.
Shares of the San Diego, California-based company were trading at $1.85 after the bell. They closed at $2.12 on Monday on the Nasdaq.
WASHINGTON, June 7 The White House and U.S. intelligence chiefs Wednesday backed making permanent a law that allows for the collection of digital communications of foreigners overseas, escalating a fight in Congress over privacy and security.