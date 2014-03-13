WASHINGTON, March 13 U.S. Food and Drug
Administration Commissioner Margaret Hamburg on Thursday
defended the agency's approval of Zogenix Inc's
Zohydro, saying the powerful prescription opioid offered a
"unique" option to help treat pain.
Hamburg, responding to a query from a U.S. lawmaker, said
that currently approved hydrocodone drugs also contain
acetaminophen, which can be toxic to the liver at higher doses.
Zohydro does not contain the added pain ingredient.
"We recognize that this is a powerful drug, but we also
believe that if appropriately used, it serves an important and
unique niche with respect to pain medication and it meets the
standards for safety and efficacy," Hamburg said at a hearing of
the Senate's Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.