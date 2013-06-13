LONDON, June 13 Private equity firms are sitting
on $116 billion of assets trapped in so-called zombie funds that
lie dormant but still rake in fees from investors, research
showed on Thursday.
Almost 1,200 private equity funds can be classed as "zombie"
- poor-performing funds that have been retained beyond their
planned life span and whose managers have little hope of raising
more money - according to data from industry tracker Preqin.
Despite the funds being inactive, general partners (GPs) -
those managing the funds - still collect management fees from
investors.
U.S. regulator the Securities and Exchange Commission is
investigating the use of these essentially inactive funds, which
critics say drain money from pension funds and other investors
that would otherwise be available to reinvest or return to
clients. It is part of a wider SEC probe into the private equity
industry as a whole. [ID: nL1E8H31IH]
Hedge funds, asset managers and other alternative investment
vehicles have also recently come under increased scrutiny in
both Europe and the U.S. as the public and regulatory backlash
since the 2008 financial crisis spreads beyond the banking
industry.
The Preqin research, based on records of active funds
managed between 2001 and 2006 that did not raise a follow-on
fund after that time, found that zombie funds were sitting on
shares in more than 1,700 companies.
The zombie funds returned less than 40 percent of the
capital they paid in, compared with a 99 percent return for all
private equity funds raised in 2003, Preqin said.
"No one is a winner when zombie funds are involved and
represent a clear misalignment of interests between the fund
manager and investor," said Ignatius Fogarty, head of Private
Equity Products at Preqin.
"GPs should be eager to realize investments and return
capital to investors so that there is no reputational damage
that adversely affects their ability to raise a follow-on fund,"
Fogarty added.
Secondary buyouts, a takeover of private-equity assets by
another private equity firm, offer a route out of a zombie fund
and some fund managers even see buyouts as an investment
opportunity.
Last month, Merchant bank Kirchner Group and Crestline
Investors Inc, a hedge fund secondary buyer with $7.3 billion
under management, teamed up for a joint venture aimed at taking
over zombie funds. [ID: nL2N0DI1QV]