LISBON, April 12 Portugal's competition
authority is looking into the possibility that a proposed merger
between Zon Multimedia and Sonaecom's mobile
phone business Optimus could create a duopoly in pay-television,
an official at the authority told Reuters.
"We are analysing a series of anti-trust concerns raised by
third parties. One of those is the possibility of a duopoly in
pay-TV," the official said on condition of anonymity.
The proposed merger, announced late last year, was approved
by Zon shareholders last month and will create the country's
second-largest telecoms firm after Portugal Telecom,
which is also involved in pay-TV.
Several analysts believe the competition authority will end
up approving the merger, but warn that its scrutiny may take
time and the companies may miss their goal of concluding the
merger by September.
The authority may also approve the merger with a set of
conditions attached.
