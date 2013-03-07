LISBON, March 7 Shareholders in Portugal's Zon
Multimedia on Thursday approved a proposed merger with
Optimus, the mobile phone unit of Sonaecom, to create
the country's second-largest telecoms firm, increasing
competition.
Shareholders representing around three-fourths of Zon's
capital were present at the meeting and 99 percent of those
present voted for the merger that will incorporate Optimus into
Zon.
In January, the boards of the two companies involved
approved the merger that will set up a rival with enough muscle
to compete against former monopoly Portugal Telecom.
Optimus shareholder approval is a mere formality as its
owner Sonaecom is controlled by conglomerate Sonae,
which is in its turn controlled by tycoon Belmiro Azevedo.
The two companies will have combined revenues of more than
1.6 billion euros and hold around 26 percent of the Portuguese
telecoms market. Zon is also active in Angola and Mozambique.
Zon is the largest pay-TV firm in Portugal and
fourth-largest telecoms operator in terms of revenue. Optimus
ranks as Portugal's third telecoms firm after the local unit of
Vodafone Group Plc.
(Reporting By Filipe ALves, writing by Andrei Khalip, editing
by Axel Bugge)