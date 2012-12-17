* Zon, Sonaecom mobile unit merging to be Portugal No.2
By Filipe Alves
LISBON, Dec 17 A merger between Portugal's Zon
Multimedia and Sonaecom's mobile unit should
help the enlarged company expand abroad and reduce its
dependence on a recession-hit home market, a Zon official said
on Monday.
Sonaecom and Zon said on Friday they were negotiating a
merger to create Portugal's second-largest telecoms firm, aiming
to better compete with former monopoly Portugal Telecom
.
A merger between Zon and Sonaecom's mobile unit Optimus had
long been expected by investors and was initiated by Angolan
investor Isabel dos Santos, who increased her stake in Zon to
almost 30 percent in June.
Mario Leite Silva, who is leading Dos Santos' negotiations
on the deal, said the merger would pave the way for an
international expansion strategy for the new company.
"If the merger goes ahead it could lead to a deepening of
the multinational strategy, extending it to other regions, which
would allow the new company to be present, simultaneously, in
complementary markets," Leite Silva, a Zon board member, told
Reuters.
Leite Silva gave no further details but Zon is already
active in Angola and Mozambique through a 30 percent holding in
Zap, the fast-growing pay-TV business launched three years by
Dos Santos in Angola. Dos Santos is separately the biggest
shareholder in Angolan mobile phone company Unitel.
Shares in Zon Multimedia rose sharply on Monday in response
to the merger plan. Zon shares were up 6.6 percent at 3.0 euros
by 1420 GMT, having hit their highest since mid 2011, while
Sonaecom shares also reacted positively, up 3.5 percent.
SAVINGS
The chief executive of Sonaecom, Angelo Pauperio, said his
company's board backed the merger plan, including France Telecom
, which has a 20 percent holding in Sonaecom.
"This operation was approved without reservations by
Sonaecom's board, where there are representatives from Sonae and
France Telecom," Pauperio told a conference call. "Everybody
gave enthusiastic support."
Conglomerate Sonae is controlled by Belmiro
Azevedo, one of Portugal's richest men, and has a majority stake
of 53 percent in Sonaecom.
Analysts at UBS estimated synergies from the deal could
exceed 700 million euros and said they expected the proposal to
win shareholder support.
"We believe the deal is likely to find ... approval given
that positive operating impact, as well as relevant influence of
Isabel dos Santos on key shareholders of Zon such as BPI," UBS
said, referring to Banco BPI, Portugal's third-largest
listed bank which holds 7.55 percent of Zon.
Pauperio said analysts have estimated synergies from the
merger of between 250 million euros and 700 million euros.
"I think, in an operation of this kind, we should expect
synergies in the upper half of analysts' estimates rather than
in the lower half," he said, adding that a detailed study of the
synergies will be carried out.
Dos Santos, who also owns 19.5 of BPI, is the daughter of
Angola's president and has been snapping up assets in Portugal
in recent years, taking advantage of cheap prices during the
country's debt crisis.
Zon is the largest pay-TV firm in Portugal and
fourth-largest telecoms operator in terms of revenue. Optimus
ranks as Portugal's third telecom firm after the local unit of
Vodafone Group Plc.
A merger could help the companies during tough economic
times in Portugal, where the economy has entered its worst
downturn since the 1970s.
"We believe the merger makes strategic sense, especially
given the tough macro-economic backdrop," Nomura said in a
research note.
Shares in Portugal Telecom were down 1.6 percent at 3.764
euros while the general Lisbon market was flat.
