BRIEF-Trump wants tax plan to cut corporate rate to 15 pct- WSJ
* Trump wants tax plan to cut corporate rate to 15 percent - WSJ, citing a source Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2pYktdO
Aug 15 Zoncolan ASA : * Q2 pretax loss NOK 11.6 million versus loss NOK 28.2 million * Says Q2 operating loss NOK 315,000 versus loss NOK 725,000 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Trump wants tax plan to cut corporate rate to 15 percent - WSJ, citing a source Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2pYktdO
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, April 24 (Fitch) This announcement corrects the version published on 21 April, which incorrectly stated Kazkommertsbank's and Halyk Bank's ratings. Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kazakhstan's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB' with Stable Outlooks. The issue ratings on Kazakhstan's senior unsecured foreign-currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BBB'. The Short-Term Foreign- and Loca