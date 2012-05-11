May 11 Actress and singer Zooey Deschanel, the star of the hit television show "New Girl," will portray country music legend Loretta Lynn on Broadway in the upcoming stage adaptation of the award-winning film "Coal Miner's Daughter."

Lynn made the announcement in a statement after introducing and singing with Deschanel during a performance Thursday night at the Ryman Auditorium during the Opry Country Classics in Nashville.

"It's a long way from Butcher Holler to Broadway in New York City. I never imagined I'd see 'Coal Miner's Daughter' on a movie screen, and now I can't believe it's going to be on a stage for people to see," Lynn, 77, who grew up in Kentucky, said in a statement.

"I'm going to be right there in the front row. And I know Zooey is going to be great - she sings and writes her own songs just like I do, and we even have the same color eyes!"

The dates for the production are due to be announced in the coming months, according to the statement.

Sissy Spacek won an Academy Award for her performance as Lynn in the 1980 film about her life.

Deschanel's film roles include "(500) Days of Summer," "Elf" and "Almost Famous." (Reporting by Patricia Reaney, Editing by Christine Kearney)