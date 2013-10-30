BEIJING Oct 30 China's Zoomlion Heavy Industry
Science and Technology Co Ltd reported a
33.6 percent year-on-year fall in its third-quarter net profit,
weighed down by a sustained slowdown in the world's largest
construction machinery market.
Zoomlion, one of China's biggest construction equipment
makers, said net profit was 889 million yuan ($145.97 million)in
the June-to-September period, down from 1.34 billion yuan a year
earlier, according to a filing with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange
on Wednesday.
Daiwa Capital Markets expected the company to book a 900
million yuan ($147.78 million) net profit for the period.
Zoomlion said net profit for the first nine months of the
year was down by almost half to 3.8 billion yuan ($623.95
million) from nearly 7 billion yuan in the same year ago period.
Earlier this month, the company forecast a return to profit
growth in 2014.
After years of rapid expansion, Zoomlion and its same-town
rival Sany Heavy Industry Co have seen earnings
decline amid a supply glut partly caused by the government's 4
trillion yuan stimulus spending following the 2008 global
financial crisis.
Both companies, as well as smaller rivals, are now turning
to emerging markets for growth.
Zoomlion's Hong Kong-listed shares, which are trading about
45 percent lower than their February highs, closed up 2.04
percent ahead of the release of its earnings, in line with a 2.0
percent climb of the Hang Seng Index.
($1 = 6.0902 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller; Editing by Miral
Fahmy)