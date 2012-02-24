Senegal detains seven Chinese trawling boats for illegal fishing
DAKAR, June 10 Senegalese authorities have detained seven Chinese trawling vessels for illegally fishing in its waters, the country's navy said on Saturday.
HONG KONG Feb 24 Chinese construction equipment maker Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Development Co said on Firday that it will invest 2.1 billion yuan ($333 million) to advance development of its environmental and sanitation machinery business.
Zoomlion has proposed setting up a wholly owned unit, Changsha Zoomlion Environmental and Sanitation Machinery Co Ltd, to develop, manufacture and sell solid waste treatment machinery and other environmental protection equipment, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
The unit will have a registered capital of 2.1 billion yuan.
For company statement please click on: here (US$1 = 6.2985 Chinese yuan)
MOSCOW, June 10 Russia said on Saturday it had told the United States it was unacceptable for Washington to strike pro-government forces in Syria after the U.S. military carried out an air strike on pro-Assad militia last month.