Dec 14 Zoomlion HK SPV Co Ltd on
Thursday sold $600 million of senior notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The notes are guaranteed by Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science
and Technology Co Ltd.
Goldman Sachs was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.
BORROWER: ZOOMLION
AMT $600 MLN COUPON 6.125 PCT MATURITY 12/20/2022
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.08 FIRST PAY 06/20/2013
MOODY'S BB-PLUS YIELD 6.25 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/20/2012
S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 456.2 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL