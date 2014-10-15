(Recasts with context, adds quote, background)
By Fang Yan and Matthew Miller
BEIJING Oct 15 Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science
and Technology Co Ltd issued its third
profit warning in 18 months, fanning doubt about its sales
strategy as China's construction equipment makers face a
prolonged property slump.
Zoomlion late Tuesday warned investors that it was likely to
see a 90 percent fall in its third-quarter earnings, sending its
Hong Kong traded shares down more than 6 percent in
mid-afternoon trading.
The truck-mounted concrete pump maker attributed the
earnings drop mostly to sustained slowing investment in China's
real estate sector and weak demand for construction equipment,
according to a stock exchange filing.
It was Zoomlion's third profit warning since April, 2013.
While the Changsha-based company is likely to be the hardest
hit of the country's major domestic machinery makers,
competitors such as Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd,
Guangxi Liugong Machinery Co Ltd and XCMG
Construction Machinery Co also are feeling the pinch
of China's cooling property market amid a slowing economy.
"The construction machinery market has yet to climb out of
the bottom yet," said Li Jia, an analyst at Changjiang
Securities. "A slowdown in real estate investment and sales also
are hitting it badly."
Revenues from China's property sales dropped 8.9 percent in
the first eight months of 2014, compared with a year earlier,
the National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday.
Real estate investment also is slowing.
Zoomlion is among the worst affected companies in an
industry that's seen a sustained downturn following the supply
glut created by China's 4 trillion yuan ($653 billion) stimulus
programme announced in 2008.
The company's problems also have been exacerbated by its own
investment and sales practices, industry observers say. While
domestic peers, such as Sany Heavy and Guangxi Liugong, have
limited fresh outlays, Zoomlion forked out substantial sums at
the height of the market downturn to bulk up sales and invest in
new businesses.
Cost of sales at Zoomlion increased 6.9 percent in 2012, and
rose 7.6 percent last year, while Sany's fell 5.7 percent and
23.4 percent respectively over the same period, company data
show.
In August, Zoomlion bought control of a mid-sized Chinese
farm machinery maker Chery Heavy Industry Co Ltd for 2.09
billion yuan, a move industry observers said was intended to
further diversify its operations, which now also include street
sweeping trucks.
"Zoomlion was too aggressive in pushing sales in the past
two years and its customers have now ended up with too many
machines," CLSA analyst Alexious Lee said.
"The market has not recovered yet, but Sany and others are
holding up better than Zoomlion."
The company has started to clamp down on costs. In the first
half of the year, it rejected 15 percent of new orders for
truck-mounted concrete pumps, used mostly to build high rises.
Zoomlion also ordered that customers provide 20 to 30
percent as a downpayment on new contracts. Previously, industry
practice allowed customers not to make any downpayment on
machinery orders, CLSA analyst Lee said.
(1 US dollar = 6.1272 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing
by Alan Raybould and Stephen Coates)