HONG KONG, July 15 China's Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd warned its first-half net loss would more than double due to weak demand for construction machinery and unfavorable currency rates, pushing its shares lower on Friday.

Chinese heavy equipment makers are battling an historic glut of unsold equipment following a massive construction boom initiated by a $644 billion government stimulus package announced in 2008.

Zoomlion estimated its net loss for January-June at 800 million yuan to 870 million yuan