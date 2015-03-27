U.S. $2 bln sale of missiles to Emirates approved- Pentagon
WASHINGTON, May 11 The U.S. State Department approved a $2 billion sale of missiles to the United Arab Emirates, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
BEIJING, March 27 Major Chinese machinery maker Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd said on Friday its 2014 earnings fell 84.6 percent year-on-year due to weak demand.
The company's net profit amounted to 594 million yuan ($96 million) last year, according to a stock exchange filing, in line with its own forecast. It made 3.8 billion yuan in 2013.
Zoomlion and its same-town rival Sany Heavy Industry Co have reported steep declines in revenue and profit since 2012, amid a supply glut that was created by Beijing's massive stimulus package unveiled in late 2008.
However, Zoomlion chairman Zhan Chunxin told Reuters he expected a significant rebound in the company's earnings this year thanks to cost cutting and diversification.
Zoomlion's Hong Kong-traded shares closed down 0.62 percent on Friday ahead of the release of its annual report, lagging a 0.04 percent dip in the Hang Seng Index
SEATTLE, May 11 Aircraft engine maker CFM International said on Thursday that Boeing Co has engines in stock for its grounded 737 MAX that are cleared to fly.