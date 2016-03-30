* Fourth year of profit decline; lowest in 15 years
* Revenue falls 19.7 percent
* In talks to buy Terex for $3.4 bln
BEIJING, March 30 China's Zoomlion Heavy
Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd ,
which is bidding to buy U.S. crane maker Terex Corp for
about $3.4 billion, on Wednesday reported its lowest annual
profit in 15 years.
Net income dropped 85 percent to 89 million yuan ($13.74
million) in 2015, the company said in a stock exchange filing,
the lowest since 2000 when it reported 54 million yuan in net
income. Revenue fell 19.7 percent to 20.8 billion yuan.
It was the fourth consecutive year of profit decline. The
result, which was highly anticipated, may add momentum to the
Terex bid, as Zoomlion seeks to address problems at home by
acquiring assets overseas.
Chinese heavy equipment makers are battling an historic glut
of unsold equipment, unused factories and tumbling earnings
following a massive construction boom initiated by a $644
billion government stimulus package announced in 2008.
Zoomlion's acquisition of Terex could provide access for the
Chinese maker of concrete and earthmoving heavy equipment to
North American markets, where its same-town rival Sany Heavy
Industry Co Ltd already has an assembly plant.
Terex said last week it was moving forward with negotiations
after Zoomlion raised its bid for the company to $31 per share,
increasing its offer to about $3.40 billion from $3.29 billion,
based on the company's total diluted outstanding shares as of
Dec. 31, 2015.
Zoomlion Chairman Zhan Chunxin told Reuters in 2014 that he
wanted to expand the firm's global footprint through
acquisitions rather than organic growth, with sales outside
China accounting for at least half of the company's overall
revenue by the end of the decade.
Recent acquisitions include Italian concrete machinery maker
CIFA and domestic tractor maker Chery Heavy Industry Co Ltd.
Last June, the company said it would help buy a 75 percent
stake in a European waste treatment firm.
Zoomlion had assured investors that it has prepared a
concrete financing plan for the Terex acquisition.
The deal will be 40 percent funded by cash and the remainder
by bank loans, it said, declining to comment on the progress of
the acquisition.
Its Hong Kong-traded shares closed up 2.4 percent on
Wednesday ahead of the earnings, slightly leading a 2.2 percent
gain of the Hang Seng Index.
($1 = 6.4762 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; editing
by Susan Thomas)