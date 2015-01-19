BEIJING Jan 19 China's Zoomlion Heavy Industry
Science and Technology Co Ltd on Monday
issued its fifth profit warning in 21 months, warning its 2014
net income may have dropped as much as 80 percent.
In a brief stock exchange filing, Zoomlion said its net
income last year was expected to reach between 767.8 million
yuan ($123.5 million) and 1.2 billion yuan, down from 3.8
billion yuan in 2013.
The Changsha-based company attributed the decline to a
sustained downturn in China's property market alongside a
slowdown in government fixed-asset investment.
"The demand in the construction machinery market was weak,"
Zoomlion said, without providing guidance for 2015.
Zoomlion is among the worst affected companies in China's
heavy equipment industry, which has seen a sustained decline in
demand following a supply glut created by China's 4 trillion
yuan ($653 billion) stimulus programme announced in 2008.
Other construction machinery makers, including Sany Heavy
Industry Co Ltd, Guangxi Liugong Machinery Co Ltd
and XCMG Construction Machinery Co are
also feeling the pinch from China's cooling property market amid
the slowing economy.
In August, Zoomlion bought control of mid-sized Chinese farm
machinery maker Chery Heavy Industry Co Ltd for 2.09 billion
yuan, a move industry observers said was intended to further
diversify its operations, which now also include street sweeping
trucks.
Zoomlion's Hong Kong-traded shares closed up 3.31 percent on
Monday, outperforming a 1.51 percent fall in the Hang Seng Index
($1 = 6.2190 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing
by Mark Potter)