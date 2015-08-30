BEIJING Aug 30 Major Chinese construction
machinery maker Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology
Co Ltd swung to a net loss in the first half amid a
sustained downturn of the domestic market.
In January-June, Zoomlion booked a 309.8 million yuan net
loss, in line with its own forecast of 300-380 million yuan,
according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday. It made 900.1
million yuan net profit a year earlier.
Encouraged to expand after Beijing fired up a $644 billion
stimulus package in 2008, Chinese heavy equipment makers are
stuck with a glut of unsold equipment, factories they do not
need and tumbling earnings.
Zoomlion's Shenzhen-traded shares closed up 7.4 percent on
Friday, ahead of its earnings, leading a 4.9 percent gain of the
benchmark index.
