By Fang Yan and Matthew Miller
BEIJING/HONG KONG, July 15 Chinese construction
gear maker Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd
has denied accusations it spied on rival
Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd or was involved in the
kidnapping of the son of Sany's chairman.
It was Sany's employees that were found to have tried to spy
on Zoomlion and gain access to Zoomlion's computer systems in
three separate cases since 2009, Zoomlion's chairman Zhan
Chunxin said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange late on
Monday, citing separate police investigations and the company's
own independent investigation
Sany declined to comment.
Sany and Zoomlion, both based in Hunan province in central
China, have been competing fiercely for a bigger share of the
construction equipment market. The rivalry has escalated to a
public row since late last year amid a slowdown in the market.
Zoomlion said in its statement that it was not involved in
the kidnapping of Liang Zaizhong, son of Sany chairman Liang
Wengeng, as Liang had claimed in an recent interview with a
local media.
The company also was not involved in the detention of Liang
Zaizhong's assistant by a local customs office in early 2012,
Zoomlion said.
Zoomlion said it "wishes that all fictitious allegations
made against the Company can be put to an end."
(Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada in
SHANGHAI; Editing by Mark Potter)