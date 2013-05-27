China stocks rise, but gains pared as investors weigh new trading rules
SHANGHAI, May 31 China stocks ended higher on Wednesday, but the bulk of early gains were erased as investors sought to weigh the impact of new trading rules on bulk selling.
HONG KONG May 27 Trading in shares of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd was suspended on Monday morning, according to a filing on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
No further details were immediately available.
The stocks was down 0.88 percent prior to the suspension.
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anne Marie Raantree)
May 31 China's industrial engine cranked up again in May, reassuring investors worried about slowing growth in the world's second-biggest economy as it grappled with debt risks and tried to shake off a stinging ratings downgrade from Moody's Investors Service. Moody's sees an improving global outlook even as it warned of a slowdown in China later in the year as liquidity-tightening measures take effect.