Nov 28 Chinese construction equipment maker Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Development Co said on Monday Universal Construction Machinery and Equipment would sell its concrete pumps in India.

Universal is a unlisted Pune-based Indian firm.

The Chinese firm said depending on demand for Zoomlion's products, it may soon set up an assembly line for trailer concrete pumps in India, but it did not provide any financial details. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Harish Nambiar)