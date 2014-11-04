Nov 4 Zooplus AG :

* Says forecast for total sales and earnings in 2014 raised

* Says forecast for total sales 2014 increased from at least 530 million euros to at least 550 million euros

* Says earnings before taxes (EBT) of around 8 million euros anticipated for full year 2014, up from previously expected 6 million euros (2013: 3.8 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: