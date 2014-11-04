BRIEF-Anhui Zhongding Sealing Parts to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Nov 4 Zooplus AG :
* Says forecast for total sales and earnings in 2014 raised
* Says forecast for total sales 2014 increased from at least 530 million euros to at least 550 million euros
* Says earnings before taxes (EBT) of around 8 million euros anticipated for full year 2014, up from previously expected 6 million euros (2013: 3.8 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Secured an agreement with online bike supplier Cycling Express which will expand availability of its products across asia-pacific region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)