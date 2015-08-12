LONDON Aug 12 Property website Zoopla is winning back agents after months of losing listings to rivals, it said on Wednesday.

Competitor OnTheMarket allows its members to list on only one other site with many opting for rival Rightmove. Zoopla has lost just under 25 percent of its clients in around a year.

On Wednesday however, the firm said it had added 213 new branches, taking its total to 12,556 at the end of July.

