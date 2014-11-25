LONDON Nov 25 Property website Zoopla said it was confident a rival portal backed by estate agents would not have a major impact on its business, after it broadly met expectations with a 35 percent rise in full-year earnings.

The company, which was majority owned by Daily Mail and General Trust before floating in June, said traffic to its Zoopla and PrimeLocation websites had increased by a third to 513.5 million visits in the year to end-Sept.

Zoopla and rival Rightmove face a new competitor early next year when a group of estate agents called Agents' Mutual launch their own website.

Zoopla founder and Chief Executive Alex Chesterman said there had been many new entrants in and out of the space in the last few years. He said he expected to see "little or no impact" from Agents' Mutual.

"I can say 90 percent of home movers search online," he told reporters on Tuesday. "Two-thirds of them use our websites and mobile apps every month to do so."

Zoopla reported revenue of 80.2 million pounds ($126 million), up 24 percent, and adjusted core earnings of 39.6 million pounds, up 35 percent.

Shares in Zoopla, which sank below the offer price of 220 pence in October, were trading up 1.9 percent at 193.6 pence at 0850 GMT.

Analysts at Citi said the results were "solid", but they noted that as long as the impact of Agents' Mutual remained an unknown quantity, the shares would struggle to perform.

"Our own view is that Zoopla may be able to weather the risks of Agents' Mutual perhaps better than investors fear, given its strong position in London (which represents 25 percent of revenue) but time will tell," they said in a note. (1 US dollar = 0.6379 British pound) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)