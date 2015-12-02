LONDON Dec 2 British property website Zoopla
said the numbers of agents on its books continued to
rise in recent months as it posted slightly higher-than-expected
full-year earnings.
Zoopla, which also operates the property site PrimeLocation
and buying comparison site uSwitch, saw full-year core earnings
rose 23 percent to 48.7 million pounds ($73 million) in the 12
months to the end of September.
It said 16,411 agents were listing properties on its sites
at the end of the period, as it attracted back some agents who
had signed up to rival OnTheMarket, which only allows listings
on one other site.
Many agents using OnTheMarket had opted for market leader
Rightmove as their second choice over Zoopla.
($1 = 0.6638 pounds)
