LONDON May 25 British property website Zoopla said it expects annual core earnings at the 'top end' of market expectations after a 53 percent jump in mid-year profit lifted by increased traffic on its site and more agents listing properties on it.

Zoopla, which has been winning back agents from rival OnTheMarket in recent months, reported profit before tax of 28.1 million pounds ($41 million) for the six months to March 31.

For the year, Zoopla is expected to report earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 68 million pounds according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 13 analysts, up from 49 million last year.

