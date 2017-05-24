UPDATE 1-Home Capital's shares surge as Buffett rides to rescue
* Short-seller Cohodes still betting against company (Adds comments by interim CEO, analyst, short seller)
LONDON May 24 British property group ZPG plc , which owns property websites Zoopla and PrimeLocation, posted a 22 percent rise in half-year revenue as traffic to its sites hit a record high and the number of agents signed up to its platforms rose.
Revenue hit 117.9 million pounds in the six months to the end of March.
But half-year profits fell 25 percent due to the acquisition of market intelligence tool HomeTrack, which took place at the start of the year.
Full-year pre-tax profit is expected to rise 9 percent to 50 million pounds ($65 million) in the year to the end of September according to a Thomson Reuters poll of nine analysts.
The firm said traffic to its sites hit a record high of 314 million visits in the period and agents rose 6 percent to 14,271 branches, as the portal wins back agents from rival OnTheMarket.
($1 = 0.7714 pounds) (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)
LOS ANGELES, June 22 The parent of Burger King and Tim Hortons on Thursday vowed to cut the use of antibiotics in its chicken supply, joining other major fast-food chain operators in the battle against the rise of dangerous antibiotic-resistant bacteria known as superbugs.