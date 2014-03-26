FRANKFURT, March 26 Zooplus AG : * Says 2013 total sales up 27% to EUR 426.9 m (previous year: EUR 335.6 m) * Says earnings forecast exceeded: earnings before taxes (ebt) of EUR 3.8 m

(previous year: EUR -2.6 million) * Says outlook for 2014: total sales of at least EUR 500 m with ebt of around

EUR 6 m