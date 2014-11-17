BRIEF-Fu Shou Yuan International says unit entered into a framework agreement
* Unit had successfully won public bidding and entered into a framework agreement with government operated funeral home of Gaoyou city
BERLIN Nov 17 German online pet supply firm Zooplus said on Monday it planned to sell shares to fund further expansion as third-quarter sales jumped more than a third to 146.4 million euros ($182 million).
The company's supervisory board approved plans by management to issue up to 610,039 new no-par value bearer shares. Proceeds are designed "to further finance the planned continued strong growth", Zooplus said in a statement.
Zooplus stuck to a recently increased forecast for 2014 sales of at least 550 million euros and earnings before taxes (EBT) of around 8 million euros.
(1 US dollar = 0.8031 euro) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Jane Baird)
* FY group net profit after tax was $26.0 mln(24.1 cents per share), up $1.9 mln (+7.8%), on prior year