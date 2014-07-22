BRIEF-Wintest to acquire RYOSHIN Maintenance Service
* Says it will acquire 360 shares (100 percent stake) of RYOSHIN Maintenance Service Co., Ltd., from RYOSHIN DENKI Co., Ltd.
July 22 Shares in Zooplus AG rise 5.2 percent in pre-market trade at Lang & Schwarz after the company hikes its 2014 sales outlook
* Snyder's-Lance, Inc announces CEO transition and reports preliminary first quarter 2017 financial results