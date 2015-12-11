LONDON Dec 11 British peer-to-peer lender Zopa
has launched its latest fundraising round, a source familiar
with the process said on Friday.
Zopa, which became the first peer-to-peer lender in Britain
when it opened in 2005, is working with JPMorgan on the
fundraising that could value the company at more than 500
million pounds ($760.70 million), Sky reported earlier on
Friday.
Zopa is looking to raise around 70 million pounds, the
report said.
A spokesman for the company declined to comment. JPMorgan
declined to comment.
Peer-to-peer lending has grown rapidly in Britain since the
2007-9 financial crisis, providing an alternative source of
finance to individuals and small firms as banks have cut back on
lending partly because of tougher regulatory demands.
Zopa has been through four fundraising rounds previously,
the most recent in 2014, with investment firm Arrowgrass
investing $ 24 million in the business. It has organised more
than 1 billion pounds in lending since its launch.
The peer-to-peer lender appointed Jaidev Janardana as chief
executive in August, taking over from Giles Andrews, who became
executive chairman.
In May, it reached an agreement with Metro Bank to offer the
bank's loans through its online marketplace.
($1 = 0.6573 pounds)
