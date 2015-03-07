* Zopa was UK's first peer-to-peer platform
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, March 7 British peer-to-peer lender Zopa
has organised more than 750 million pounds ($1.1 billion) in
lending since it was launched ten years ago and expects to hit
the 1 billion pound mark this summer, it said on Saturday.
Zopa became the first peer-to-peer lender in Britain when it
launched in 2005, acting as an online broker between individuals
looking to borrow or lend. Several others have opened for
business since, including Funding Circle and RateSetter.
Peer-to-peer lenders have become popular among British
private investors looking to make more from their money than
they could from savings accounts at banks, which are offering
lacklustre returns as a result of record-low interest rates.
Zopa said more than 46 million pounds in interest had been
returned to 58,000 lenders since its launch and the overall
return for lenders during that time was 70 percent, better
Britain's housing market.
The idea for Zopa came out of a brainstorming session in a
barn at the home of one of its co-founders in Buckinghamshire,
England.
"We created Zopa because we saw the potential to bring
people together over the internet without having to go through a
bank," said chief executive and co-founder Giles Andrews.
The business has delivered an average annual rate of return
of 5.6 percent after fees and losses from bad debts over the
past ten years and 10,000 pounds invested in Zopa at its launch
would be worth 17,000 pounds today, the company said.
Over 107,000 individuals had been approved to borrow money
for events such as car purchases, home improvements, weddings
and consolidating existing loans, it said.
($1 = 0.6637 pounds)
(Editing by Mark Potter)