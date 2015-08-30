British peer-to-peer lender Zopa on Sunday appointed Jaidev Janardana as chief executive officer, taking over from Giles Andrews.

Janardana, 36, joined the firm last year as chief operating officer and managed business operations, including marketing, credit risk, technology and customer service.

Andrews, CEO for the past eight years, has been appointed executive chairman.

Zopa became the first peer-to-peer lender in Britain when it opened in 2005, acting as an online broker between individuals looking to borrow or lend. It has organised more than 750 million pounds ($1.15 billion) in lending since its launch.

($1 = 0.6497 pounds)

