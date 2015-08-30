Aug 30 British peer-to-peer lender Zopa on
Sunday appointed Jaidev Janardana as chief executive officer,
taking over from Giles Andrews.
Janardana, 36, joined the firm last year as chief operating
officer and managed business operations, including marketing,
credit risk, technology and customer service.
Andrews, CEO for the past eight years, has been appointed
executive chairman.
Zopa became the first peer-to-peer lender in Britain when it
opened in 2005, acting as an online broker between individuals
looking to borrow or lend. It has organised more than 750
million pounds ($1.15 billion) in lending since its launch.
($1 = 0.6497 pounds)
