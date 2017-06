ISTANBUL Nov 25 Turkish energy-to-electronics Zorlu Group is in talks with banks on securing long-term financing abroad for around $1 billion and the outcome of the talks is expected soon, sources close to the deal told Reuters.

They said Zorlu's talks with banks were for real estate and energy financing and that the amount would depend on market conditions. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Evrim Ergin; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)