Nov 7 Zaklady Przemyslu Cukierniczego Mieszko SA :

* The Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) reported on Thursday that the company's shares will be removed from WIG250, WIG and WIG-Poland indices after the end of trading day on Nov. 10, 2014

* The WSE reported CAM Media SA shares will replace Mieszko's shares on WIG250 indice

* The WSE said the change is due to the methodology which does not allow companies with less than 10 pct of shares in circulation to be part of aforementioned indices

