BRIEF-Stockland maintains FY17 guidance for growth in FFO per security
* has maintained fy17 guidance for growth in funds from operations (ffo) per security of 6 – 7%, assuming no material change in market conditions
Sept 3 Zhongrun Resources Investment Corp
* Says signs agreement to sell its mining unit to Shandong-based metal material firm
* Says shares to resume trading on September 4
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1sZlUjx
* GPT is on track to achieve FFO per security growth of approximately 2 per cent for full year 2017