SHANGHAI, June 6 China's ZTE Corp said on Wednesday it has received regulatory approval to issue up to 6 billion yuan ($942.3 million) in bonds.

ZTE will launch the bonds in tranches with the value of the first tranche to be at least half the total value of the bond issue, it said in a statement posted on the Shenzhen stock exchange website.

The first tranche will be launched within the next six months with the rest to be completed within 24 months, it said. ($1 = 6.3675 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Lee and Samuel Shen; Editing by Kazunori Takada)