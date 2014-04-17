BRIEF-Jordan Telecommunications Q1 profit rises
* Q1 profit 4.6 milllion dinars versus of 2.3 million dinars year ago
April 17 ZTE Corp
* Says 2014 Q1 net profit up 203.5 percent y/y at 622.2 million yuan ($100.01 million) versus 205.0 million yuan previous year
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/pec68v
