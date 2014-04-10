BRIEF-Lectra targets 6 percent to 12 percent revenue growth for 2017
* Q1 net income EUR 6.5 million versus EUR 5.1 million ($5.6 million) year ago
April 10 ZTE Corp
* Says expects Q1 net profit up 107.3-210.7 percent y/y at 425-637 million yuan ($68.54-102.73 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/syk48v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2005 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 net income EUR 6.5 million versus EUR 5.1 million ($5.6 million) year ago
April 27 Alphabet Inc Chief Executive Larry Page said on Thursday that the holding corporate structure for search unit Google and a host of new businesses has succeeded in creating more transparency for investors.